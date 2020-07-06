Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer last week after authorities learned of a man screaming about people who were not there.
Taylor Werner Aswell, 32, of 177 Cheniere Drew Road, West Monroe, also broke glass at a residence, according to the complainant.
Deputies reported being able to hear Aswell screaming from 100 feet away.
“Suspect was initially compliant then suddenly jumped up from his sitting position and bowed up in an aggressive manner to deputy,” stated the June 27 arrest report.
The deputy warned Aswell he would be tased if he persisted in aggressively approaching the officer. Aswell approached again and was tased, handcuffed and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
