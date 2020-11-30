Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for simple kidnapping earlier this month after he was accused of attacking his girlfriend and holding her against her will.
Luis Miguel Alvarado, 21, of 631 Olive St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on domestic abuse battery.
The victim told deputies that Alvarado, her boyfriend of seven months, recently became physically abusive. The victim said she managed to escape after sustaining two strikes with a closed fist from Alvarado.
She claimed Alvarado persuaded her to walk with him to her father’s house on Pink Street.
The victim informed deputies Alvarado grabbed her face and intentionally squeezed, causing intense pain.
The victim also said Alvarado grabbed her forcefully, picked her up and carried her against her will from Pink Street to Lilac Street.
According to the complaint, once on Lilac Street, Alvarado dropped the victim to the ground and proceeded to strike her with a closed right hand upon her left eye. Deputies observed the victim’s eye to be black and blue.
During questioning, Alvarado denied physically assaulting the victim. He claimed the victim fell to the ground after having a seizure and sustained a black eye.
