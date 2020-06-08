Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including simple battery and simple assault (domestic) last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on Cypress Street.
A 16-year-old child said her father, Jacob Daniel Herndon, 35, of 4816 Cypress St., West Monroe, tried to hit her with a fist but missed. She said her boyfriend, who was an unidentified 19-year-old man, tried to restrain Herndon.
The boyfriend said Herndon struck him several times in the face with a closed fist. Herndon's daughter and her boyfriend reported seeing Herndon strike his wife in the face with an open hand.
Herndon's wife said Herndon did not strike her, though deputies observed redness and minor swelling on the left side of her face.
Herndon refused to answer any questions about the incident. Nothing took place, he said.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
