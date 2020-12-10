Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for aggravated assault with a firearm last on Saturday after authorities responded to a disturbance complaint on Hwy 34.
Austin Tyler Moore, 24, of 128 Conifer Drive, West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charge on Dec. 5.
Two victims told deputies they were involved in a physical disturbance after disrespectful comments were exchanged. The two victims stated during the fight, Moore pulled a handgun from his vehicle, and fired two shots into the air before telling them to leave the scene.
During questioning, Moore told deputies his cousins were involved in a physical altercation with two other unknown males.
Moore also told deputies he fired his handgun into the air twice in an attempt to break up the fight.
