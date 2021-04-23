West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer after the man fled authorities at West Monroe City Court last week.
Officers tried to serve Tomaz Austin, 20, of 1113 Bennie Breece St., West Monroe a warrant. Austin pulled away from the officer when he tried to handcuff him and fled the scene, according to the April 14 arrest report.
Austin jumped several courtroom benches, destroying one, authorities said.
An officer tackled Austin as he made it to the front door of the courthouse. The suspect forcefully pulled away and escaped, according to the arrest report.
Officers found Austin at the intersection of Cypress Street and Flanagan Road.
Austin was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for two warrants, damage to property and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.