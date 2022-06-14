West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for home invasion after the suspect allegedly forced his way into a house and threatened its owner with a gun.
Officers responded to a complaint on North 7th Street where the victim stated Spencer Edward Perkins, 51, of 308 Haynes St., West Monroe, came to his house looking for a woman.
The victim stated he told Haynes the woman was not there.
“The victim stated Perkins then pushed his way into the home and put a handgun to his head, asking ‘where is the woman,’” stated the June 5 arrest report. “The victim stated he panicked and told Perkins she was at Motel 6 in West Monroe so that he would leave.
Officers went to local motel where they found Perkins sitting inside his vehicle.
“Perkins stated he arrived at the victim’s house looking for his ‘baby momma,’” stated the arrest report. “Perkins stated the victim informed him she was no longer there but at Motel 6. Perkins stated he never went inside the home or put a gun to anyone’s head.
Police searched Perkins’ vehicle and found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun underneath the driver’s seat.
Perkins was arrested and booked at Ouachita Corrections Center on charges of home invasion, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies and aggravated assault with a firearm.
