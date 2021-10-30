West Monroe man arrested for home invasion Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Oct 30, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling last week after authorities received a home invasion complaint.The female complainant told deputies that the suspect—Christopher Cody Deville, 39, of 111 Connie Young Road, West Monroe—had entered her home without permission.Deputies made contact with a witness who said he heard the dogs barking and also observed Deville standing inside the house.During questioning, Deville admitted he walked into the complainant's home. He claimed he was looking for a dog. "Arrestee stated he knew it was a crime and was unable to explain his actions," stated the arrest report.En route to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking, dispatch informed deputies that Deville had two active warrants for his arrest.Deville was booked at OCC. 