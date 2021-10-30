Christopher Cody Deville.jpg

Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling last week after authorities received a home invasion complaint.

The female complainant told deputies that the suspect—Christopher Cody Deville, 39, of 111 Connie Young Road, West Monroe—had entered her home without permission.

Deputies made contact with a witness who said he heard the dogs barking and also observed Deville standing inside the house.

During questioning, Deville admitted he walked into the complainant's home. He claimed he was looking for a dog.

“Arrestee stated he knew it was a crime and was unable to explain his actions,” stated the arrest report.

En route to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking, dispatch informed deputies that Deville had two active warrants for his arrest.

Deville was booked at OCC.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.