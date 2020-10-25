Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for illegal possession of a stolen item last week after authorities were notified of a missing four-wheeler.
Nathan Jeremy Urquiza, 31, of 107 Ludwig Ave., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for illegal possession of a stolen item.
Deputies discovered the four-wheeler after observing Urquiza turn from Thomas Road on to Joe Bill Street with no lights on. Urquiza claimed he owned the four-wheeler and claimed it cost him $600.
After deputies ran the VIN, they discovered the four-wheeler was stolen.
