Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for drug possession while responding to a trespassing complaint last week.
Deputies made contact with Joshua Avery, 52, of 403 Sandal St., West Monroe in the complainant’s backyard. The shed Avery lived in was a known location where drugs were used and sold, according to the April 14 arrest report.
When asked if he had any drugs, Avery answered “maybe” and consented to a search.
Deputies found a black box containing several syringes, small plastic bags and a plastic container with “a single large murky in color crystal like substance.”
During questioning, Avery told deputies it was methamphetamine for personal use, according to the arrest report.
Avery was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
