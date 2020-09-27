Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity last week after authorities received a complaint about a man touching himself in a roadway.
The complainant said she saw the suspect holding his penis in his hand while shining a light on himself, standing in the roadway at the intersection of Morris Street and Mack Street. The complainant said her children were riding with her at the time.
Another person in the vehicle with the complainant confirmed the account.
The suspect was identified as Joshua Juneau, 30, of 511 Martin St., West Monroe.
He did not acknowledge comprehension of his Miranda Rights when they were read to him.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
