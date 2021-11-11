Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Sunday after the sheriff's special crimes apprehension team investigated an apartment on Warhawk Way for possible drug activity.
Adrian Demetrius Brown, 21, of 206 Janis St., West Monroe, was the occupant of the apartment near the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Deputies detected the smell of marijuana from inside the apartment, and Brown confirmed the smell was from the drug.
“(Deputies) asked arrestee if there were any weapons or illegal items in the residence, to which he replied, 'I have a little bit of weed,'” stated the Nov. 7 arrest report.
During a search of the apartment, deputies found four bags containing some 180 grams of marijuana as well as a bottle containing 0.5 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also found a .22 caliber rifle in a closet.
During questioning, Brown said he sold the marijuana to make money. He also said the rifle belonged to him.
Brown denied ownership of the meth, claiming someone had left it at the apartment and he did not know what it was.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of meth and one count of illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.