Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including possession of heroin with intent to distribute on Saturday after authorities stopped the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation.
Deputies observed Richard Wayne Craig, 61, of 217 Washington St., West Monroe, to be “overly nervous” and asked him to exit his vehicle, according to the Sept. 25 arrest report.
During a search of Craig's vehicle, deputies found a bag containing 7.5 grams of methamphetamine. Craig denied ownership of the drug.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for Craig's home and reported finding 270 grams of marijuana, 10 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Suboxone strips, four grams of heroin, 40 grams of Tramadole, and four grams of meth.
During questioning, Craig claimed ownership of drugs other than heroin, which he characterized as “wood shaving.”
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute, improper lane usage, and a registration certificate violation.
