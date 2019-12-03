Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for disturbing the peace through drunkenness and criminal trespass last week after authorities received a trespassing complaint on Bryant Street.
Deputies observed a man near the front porch of the complainant's home. The suspect was identified as Pedro R. Hernandez, 29, of West Monroe. Hernandez could speak little English and appeared drunk, with bloodshot eyes and smelling strongly of alcohol.
Hernandez claimed he was lost and lived in West Monroe.
The deputy offered to transport Hernandez to the foot of the Louisville Bridge. After arriving there, the deputy let Hernandez out of his patrol unit but Hernandez became irate and tried to force his way back into the patrol unit.
The deputy commanded Hernandez to back away from the patrol unit, but Hernandez ignored the commands.
Hernandez was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
