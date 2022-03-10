Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of resisting an officer last week after authorities received a complaint from the suspect about people coming to his home and clogging his drains.
Authorities identified Michael Lynn Auttonberry II, 63, of 222 Lynette Drive, West Monroe, as a “known CDS user” who frequently calls the Sheriff's Office while under the influence of drugs.
“Michael would pause while speaking and stare at nearby residences and ask deputies if they saw subjects standing near the buildings, where no one was standing,” stated the March 3 arrest report.
Deputies proceeded to inspect Auttonberry's home but found the door locked.
“Due to Michael showing signs of hallucinations, appearing under the influence of CDS, and possible weapons being inside the residence which could pose a safety issue and result in an avoidable and dangerous encounter, I instructed Michael to stop and advised him not to enter the residence with Deputies,” stated the arrest report.
Auttonberry became upset and told deputies to remain outside the home, ignoring commands to stop.
“Michael became upset and began pulling away from me, attempting to enter the residence,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies placed Auttonberry on the ground and later booked him at Ouachita Correctional Center.
