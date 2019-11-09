Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities learned of a 911 hang-up call on Ervin Cotton Road.
Deputies made contact with the Bryan Wayne Landry, 46, of 139 Dogwood Circle, West Monroe, who appeared “very erratic” in his speech and movement, according to the Oct. 28 arrest report.
Landry produced a dark glass smoking device and tried to conceal it in deputies' presence.
“Landry was placed on his stomach where he actively began resisting arrest by pulling his hands away and sticking them under his stomach,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies found a crystal-like substance suspected to be meth inside a container.
Landry claimed he used the smoking device to smoke marijuana.
Concerning the meth, Landry said he was present with a friend who bought the meth, but Landry denied ownership of the drug.
Landry was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the two charges above as well as on one count of obstruction of justice and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
