Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week for burning his own trailer in an attempt to scare away people living in it.
The victim told authorities that Jace Coburn, 30, of 617 Washington St., West Monroe tried to set fire to a camper trailer on her property.
Coburn had a previous arrangement to keep his trailer on the victim’s property if he paid rent, the victim said. The victim told deputies Coburn did not pay and left the trailer, vacant, for two weeks.
In light of Coburn's absence, the victim allowed new people to move into Coburn's trailer. When Coburn returned, he asked the victims to leave the trailer he owned and had lived in but they refused.
Coburn allegedly left and returned again with a blow torch, threatening to “burn the trailer down,” according to the April 14 arrest report.
Deputies observed burn marks on the trailer.
During questioning, Coburn admitted to burning the trailer. He said he “only wanted to scare the victims.”
Coburn was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of aggravated arson.
