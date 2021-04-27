Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies a West Monroe man on suspicion of violating a public roadway's maximum speed limit and carrying a gun while a convicted felon last week after authorities observed the suspect's vehicle traveling at 60 mph in a 35-mph speed zone.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and detected the smell of marijuana. The driver, Christopher G. Lewis, 31, of 210 Ventura Drive, West Monroe, denied the presence of anything illegal in his vehicle except for a “pistol in the console.”
Deputies searched Lewis' vehicle and found a Glock 9mm handgun in the console with a .380 Taurus handgun in the front passenger glove box.
Both handguns were within reach of the driver.
A computer check showed Lewis was a convicted felon.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
