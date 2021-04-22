Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for allegedly breaking into someone’s trailer last week.
Mitchell Thomas, 44, of 1507 Tim St., West Monroe allegedly broke into his brother’s trailer. The victim told a deputy that Thomas stole a knife and two fishing poles. Thomas also ate some of their groceries, according to the March 14 arrest report.
A deputy noticed the trailer’s backdoor and the door to the office had been forced open.
Security cameras captured the incident.
Thomas was found on Smith Street wearing the same clothing and riding the same bicycle shown in the security camera footage, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Thomas admitted he took the fishing poles but denied taking the knife.
Thomas was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
