Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of simple burglary last week after authorities received a complaint about a stolen deer stand.
The complainant said she believed her neighbor, Justin Lamar Burgess, 33, of 308 Webb Pierce Road, West Monroe, had taken the deer stand because she had seen him trespassing on her property, occasionally.
During questioning, Burgess admitted he stole the deer stand and brought it to a friend's home. Burgess led deputies to the deer stand. Deputies retrieved the deer stand and returned it to the complainant.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
