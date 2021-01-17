West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for trying to steal food from a local convenience store last week.
Del Douglas Ludlam, 54, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for shoplifting.
According to the Jan. 6 arrest report, West Monroe officers were alerted of a possible shoplifting incident inside the store.
Officers entered the store and observed Douglas being held down by a customer and a store employee.
During questioning, Ludlam told police he entered the store to eat food that he did not intend to pay for.
The employee said Ludlam selected several food items and concealed the merchandise on his person.
The employee said they confronted Ludlam about the concealed merchandise.
Ludlam started opening the food in an attempt to start eating when the customer and employee detained him, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.