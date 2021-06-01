A West Monroe man was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace last week after Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies received a complaint about the suspect's behavior from residents on Sandal Street.
Scott B. Smith, 65, of 403 Sandal St., West Monroe, walked into the street and yelled at his neighbor, “I'll put a bullet in your head, motherf***er,” the victim told deputies.
Other people witnessed the incident as well. Children were outside at the time, deputies reported.
The victim told deputies Smith's behavior has been a “constant problem” in recent weeks.
During questioning, Smith appeared unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred, deputies reported.
Deputies tried to handcuff Smith but the suspect refused to place his hands behind his back, according to the May 28 arrest report.
Smith was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.