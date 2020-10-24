West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on theft charges last week after authorities were notified of an employee's possible theft at a local business..
Patrick Leonard Burks, 55, of 1912 N 7th St., West Monroe, was accused of theft at Ouachita Electric.
According to the complaint, Burks had copper wire in the back of his truck, which was believed to be taken from Ouachita Electric.
During questioning, Burks admitted he took the copper wire from Ouachita Electric without permission.
Burks said he planned to sell the wire to pay his bills, estimating he would receive some $200 for the wire.
