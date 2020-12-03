Louisiana State Police Troopers arrested a West Monroe man for driving a vehicle while intoxicated and threatening a state trooper last week.
Graylin Rollins, 61, of 708 Tidwell Road, West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, public imitation and retaliation, improper lane usage, and driving a vehicle with expired tags and without insurance.
According to the police report, Rollins was observed traveling west in the outside lane of Interstate 20 near milepost 123. Troopers observed his vehicle swerving from line to line as it traveled, and the right-side tire cross the white fog line.
After coming in contact with Rollins, troopers detected a strong odor associated with an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath as he spoke.
The driver admitted he drank gin.
Rollins performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test.
Once at OCC, Rollins told troopers he would find them once he was released from jail and he would not use a gun but a baseball bat.
According to the police report, Rollins was administered a breath test on the Intoxilyzer 900, in which he registered a .219 percent blood alcohol content.
A computer check revealed the driver’s vehicle tag expired in August and the vehicle did not have insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.