Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) last week after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint last week.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim said she and Seth Freeman, 25, of 100 Heritage Drive, West Monroe, were arguing about their children being around the suspect's new girlfriend.
“Victim stated while helping the arrestee pack his belongings, the arrestee threw a book at her and hit her in the head,” stated the Feb. 19 arrest report. “Victim stated the arrestee then tackled her to the floor and would not let her up.”
She said she tried to kick so she could get up but Freeman grabbed her legs and scratched her.
There were three children in the room where the fight took place, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Freeman said he threw a book at the victim and pushed her down.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
