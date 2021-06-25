Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and other charges last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect from a store on Jonesboro Road.
The complainant told deputies that a man was passed out in a driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger. There was a child in the vehicle, too, they said.
Deputies arrived and found William James Currie, 35, of 2905 Philpot Road, West Monroe, asleep in his vehicle at one of the store’s fuel pumps. The vehicle was parked but not running.
When deputies made contact with Currie, they found him to be disoriented and lethargic.
During a search of Currie’s person and vehicle, deputies found two grams of methamphetamine and some marijuana.
During questioning, Currie admitted he had used drugs that morning.
Currie was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs in the presence of a minor, and a bench warrant.
