West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week on several drug charges after authorities received a call from the suspect’s girlfriend reporting a domestic battery.
Officers were dispatched 113 Larche Drive in response to the incident when they were told the suspect was last seen walking toward North Seventh Street.
Officers found the suspect, Roderick Greely, 36, of 104 S. 2nd St., West Monroe.
During questioning, Greely told officers he had just left Larche Drive after an argument with his girlfriend.
Officers detained Greely and he gave them permission to search him.
During the search, officers found a small plastic bag of marijuana in his pants pocket, according to the July 10 arrest report. In his backpack police said they found some 22 grams of suspected cocaine, some 19 grams of suspected methamphetamine, some 71 grams of suspected marijuana and two partial suspected Xanax tablets, 68 suspected ecstasy tablets, one scale, one roller and several clear plastic bags.
Greely was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.
