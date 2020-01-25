Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting an officer last week after authorities received a suspicious person complaint outside a business on Arkansas Road.
Demetrious J. Smith, 33, of 173 Caldwell Road, West Monroe, was outside the business “acting strange and claiming people were chasing him,” according to the Jan. 11 arrest report.
Deputies said it became apparent that Smith was hallucinating. Deputies also gave Smith an opportunity to go home but he declined.
“During this time, he stated, 'Take me to jail, I ain't leaving,'” stated the arrest report. “I had to physically remove his hand from the door and place his hands behind his back.”
When patted down at Ouachita Correctional Center, a container of methamphetamine fell out of Smith's pants.
“Demetrious stated it was indeed meth and claimed, 'These paints ain't mine,'” stated the arrest report.
