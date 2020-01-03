Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness and criminal trespass last Saturday after authorities received a complaint about the suspect at a local business.
A clerk at a store on Bawcom Street told deputies that Ricky Lynn Adams, 59, of 319 Pink St., West Monroe, appeared drunk and was cursing inside and outside the business.
The property owner informed deputies that Adams was not welcome at the property.
When approached by deputies, Adams began cursing and refused to leave, according to the Dec. 28 arrest report.
“While en route to (Ouachita Correctional Center), Ricky repeated several times that all deputies were crooks and he would beat our 'a**es' if we'd take our badges off,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked on the above charges.
