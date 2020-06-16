Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on criminal trespass and Peeping Tom charges last week after a woman reported seeing a man standing at her door.
The woman provided camera footage that showed a white male with no shirt and no shoes looking in a front window and standing at the back of the complainant's home. The woman claimed someone had shined their light in the windows and that her husband had seen an unknown man at the window. She said the man looked like her neighbor, Willie Eugene King, 52, of 445 Defreese Road, West Monroe.
Deputies made contact with King and confirmed he was the man seen in the video footage.
During questioning, King claimed he thought he was allowed to be on the complainant's property.
King was arrested in late May for criminal trespass after King's cousin reported he had been coming on to her property without permission and making lewd sexual comments to her across the telephone.
King was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.