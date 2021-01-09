Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week for text messaging a 15-year-old juvenile with the purpose of having sex with the juvenile.
Brandon C. Roark, 28, of 133 Pine Ridge Rd., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
According to the Dec. 28 arrest report, the complainant told the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office that Roark, the father of her unborn child, was attempting to solicit sex with a 15-year-old child.
The complainant said she took several pictures of Roark’s phone and copied them on a thumb drive as evidence.
After viewing the photos, deputies observed one party appeared to be requesting sex from the other.
Deputies spoke with the 15-year-old child who said she did not plan on having sex with Roark.
The child told deputies that Roark offered her Ecstasy because it would make her horny for more than eight hours, at which time she still declined his offer.
During questioning, Roark admitted to sending the text messages and knowing that the victim was 15-years-old.
Roark told deputies he was only joking and was trying to make his girlfriend mad.
