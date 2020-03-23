Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man and Calhoun woman on suspicion of simple burglary last week after authorities learned of several burglaries at Plunk's Truck Parts & Equipment in West Monroe.
Through the business' video surveillance footage, deputies were able to identify the truck used. The owner of the truck identified the people using the truck as Brandon Michael Berkley, 28, of 610 Guyton Road, West Monroe, and Amanda Oliveaux.
Plunk's informed the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office that $2,500 worth of metal items had been taken, including aluminum, 18-wheeler rims, battery box lids, and more. The suspects must have climbed a 10-foot fence to gain access to their facility, Plunk's told deputies.
Berkley was apprehended after a foot chase.
During questioning, Berkley said he burglarized Plunk's on three occasions, scrapping the metal at Roadrunner Recycling in Beekman.
Berkley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on three counts of simple burglary, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Oliveaux was booked on simple burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.