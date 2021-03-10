State Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Ouachita Parish man for Internet crimes against children.
Matthew Hamilton, 26 of West Monroe, has been arrested and charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession).
"My office and I remain committed to protecting Louisiana's children from predators," said Landry. "We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to make our State a safer place."
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole, Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, Union Parish Sheriff's Office, and West Monroe Police Department.
Hamilton was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
