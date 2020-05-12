Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for resisting an officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle last week after the Sheriff's Office received complaints of a stolen vehicle.
Caleb Jeremy Joyner, 36, of 2024 Cypress School Road, West Monroe, was found exiting the stolen vehicle when deputies arrived.
Joyner denied stealing the vehicle and asked for permission to “straighten” things out with the complainant, according to the May 6 arrest report.
Joyner shouted at deputies while he was being escorted to the patrol unit and also pulled away, refusing to enter the back seat. Joyner kicked two deputies at the time. Deputies tased Joyner.
“While en route to (Ouachita Correctional Center), arrestee advised he was a sovereign citizen,” stated the arrest report.
A sovereign citizen is a reference to a political movement whose advocates do not recognize the validity of U.S. laws.
A sovereign citizen could not be arrested, Joyner told deputies.
Joyner was booked at OCC on the above charges as well as on two counts of battery of a police officer.
