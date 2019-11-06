Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass last Sunday after authorities received a trespassing complaint from a house on Pleasant Valley Drive.
The complainant reported a suspect sitting in her yard while playing a guitar. The suspect had done this in the past though the complainant's husband instructed the suspect to never return to the property.
Deputies found Judson Clark Talbot, 33, of 102 Pleasant Valley Drive, West Monroe, sitting in the yard playing a guitar. The complainant said she was concerned for her safety and the safety of her children.
Deputies booked Talbot at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.