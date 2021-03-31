A West Monroe man, convicted of attacking and using a vehicle to drive over three people in 2014, recently failed to persuade a state appeal court to overturn his guilty verdict.
David Arthur Smith, of West Monroe, was arrested in November 2014 for attacking 76-year-old Charles Winters as well as for attacking and driving a vehicle over 72-year-old Michael Urban III when he tried to prevent Smith from harming Winters. Smith also was charged for trying to run over 74-year-old Brenda Urban in her yard. Smith also caused damage to the Urban’s vehicle and home when he drove the vehicle into it.
At a bench trial in 2019, Smith was found guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, second-degree robbery, carjacking and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Hunter, of Monroe, later sentenced Smith to 35 years in prison at hard labor.
“This court finds that the imposition of 35 years’ hard labor is not constitutionally excessive,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “Each of the above sentences is less than the maximum allowed under the applicable statute, and Smith could have been sentenced to over 100 years in prison for his actions. This case involves the unprovoked and brutal attack of three elderly people, and the sentences imposed do not shock the sense of justice, nor are they grossly disproportionate to the offenses for which Smith was convicted.”
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Thompson wrote the March 3 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Milton Moore, of Monroe, and Jimbo Stephens, of Baskin.
According to the appeal court’s recitation of facts, the November 2014 incident began after Winters noticed a stranger in his neighborhood and asked his neighbors, the Urbans, to notify the authorities of an “undesirable” near their homes.
“Winters described to police that he pulled into his carport and was walking to his front door when he noticed Smith in his yard. Smith immediately charged at him,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “Smith attacked Winters, grabbing him by his throat, throwing him on the concrete carport slab, and began to repeatedly strike his head against the concrete. Winters had the keys to his vehicle in his hand, and at some point, Smith pried those keys out of his hand. The keys were later recovered from Smith’s clothing, despite Smith denying having possession of the keys. Winters told police that during the attack, Smith told him that he was Jesus and he was going to kill him.”
After having his head beat repeatedly against the concrete, Winters lost consciousness.
Urban grabbed his handgun and got in his wife’s black Ford Explorer and drove to Winters’ home to intervene until authorities arrived. Urban said he honked his horn to distract Smith and exited the vehicle and pointed the gun at Smith.
“Mr. Urban testified that Smith told him ‘you are not going to shoot me,’ ‘I’m going to kill you,’ and began running the short distance toward him,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “Mr. Urban said he pulled the trigger but that the gun did not fire. It was later discovered that although the revolver could hold six bullets, there were only five bullets in the cylinder. An empty sixth chamber could explain why the pistol did not fire when Mr. Urban pulled the trigger.
“Smith then violently pushed Mr. Urban against a tree, knocking the gun out of his hand, and began to beat Mr. Urban. As the two struggled on the ground, Smith took Mr. Urban’s gun, pointed it at Mr. Urban’s head, and fired, just barely missing him and striking the ground immediately next to him, causing pieces of dirt and gravel to be blown into his ear. Mr. Urban told police that Smith then placed the pistol against his forehead and pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired. It was later discovered that of the five bullets in the gun, one had been fired and one had an indention from the firing pin, which indicated the trigger had been pulled but that the bullet malfunctioned and misfired. That misfired bullet could explain why, when Smith put the gun pointblank against Mr. Urban’s forehead and pulled the trigger, it did not fire and kill him instantly.”
According to testimony at trial, Smith pistol whipped Urban, dragged him down the driveway, got in the Ford Explorer and ran over Urban. Later, Smith tried to run over Brenda Urban but struck her home instead. Each victim underwent medical treatment.
Before trial, Smith pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In his appeal, Smith argued that he could not be found guilty of attempted second-degree murder because a specific intent to kill was not supported by the evidence. Smith also argued his sentences were unconstitutionally harsh.
During the bench trial, Hunter found Smith had a specific intent to kill.
“In terms of Mr. Winters I believe that Mr. Smith had the specific intent to commit great bodily harm; thus, meeting the requirements for attempted second degree murder,” Hunter had said at trial. “As it pertains to Mr. Urban I believe that Mr. Smith had the intent to commit great bodily harm; thus, meeting the requirements for attempted second degree murder.”
The Second Circuit ruled that Hunter’s determination that Smith was not incapable of distinguishing right from wrong based on evidence at trial, though he clearly suffered from mental illness.
Stephens, the appeal court judge, dissented from the Second Circuit’s ruling finding a specific intent to kill on Smith’s part.
“In rendering his verdicts of attempted second degree murder, the judge made several troubling statements on the record as to the mens rea applicable to the completed act of second degree murder, intent to commit great bodily harm, as he was analyzing the evidence and testimony,” Stephens wrote. “Furthermore, there is sufficient ambiguity in the testimony as to whether the defendant possessed the actual intent required to support either conviction of attempted second degree murder. The court’s misstatement as to an essential element of the crime of conviction, together with the equivocal proof of that same element of the offense, cannot be overlooked as harmless error.”
Hunter also imposed damages of $25,000 and ordered Smith to make restitution. The Second Circuit disagreed with Hunter’s ruling, vacated the damages judgment and remanded it to the court for providing evidence to support the monetary amount.
“In the present matter, we find that while the damages may well exceed $25,000, such a restitution order is speculative without specific information regarding the damage to the Urban vehicle and home or medical expenses and is therefore not supported by the evidence in the record as it currently exists,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “The record does not reflect receipts for the repair of the Urban home or vehicle due to damage from Smith’s actions or evidence of their medical expenses, and without such, this court is unfortunately in no position to determine whether such restitution is appropriate under the circumstances.”
