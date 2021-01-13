West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of urinating on public property and disturbing the peace on Sunday after authorities received a suspicious activity complaint.
According to the complainant, a group of men were outside a house on Oak Street yelling and one person urinated on the side of a house.
Police made contact with the apparent driver of a vehicle, who refused to identify himself, though officers later learned his name was Kolbieray Garrett Hamilton, 20, of 300 Warren Drive, West Monroe.
Hamilton told officers he had done nothing illegal.
His breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred, officers said.
Hamilton refused to remove his hands from his pocket and also refused to be handcuffed, according to the Jan. 10 arrest report.
“Without being asked, Hamilton stated he had permission to urinate on the house,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of resisting an officer.
