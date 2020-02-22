Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect's automobile for a traffic violation.
The driver was identified as Billy Ray Johnson, 32, of 299 Lapine Road, West Monroe.
Johnson had no driver's license and no auto insurance. In light of Johnson's nervous behavior, the agent asked Johnson whether he had anything illegal in the automobile. Johnson told the agent he had “personal use” amounts of drugs inside the automobile.
A search of the automobile yielded 2.64 lbs. of high-grade marijuana, according to the Feb. 10 arrest report.
During questioning, Johnson claimed he received the package of marijuana from a friend in California so he could distribute the drug.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.