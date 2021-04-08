A West Monroe man arrested for domestic abuse battery on Sunday also was charged with threatening a public official after he told a Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputy he would make a telephone call and have the officer's family killed.
Deputies responded to a report of a white male wearing a black bandanna and a long-sleeved black shirt battering a woman in a parking lot on DeSiard Street. When police arrived, they saw the suspect cornering a woman in a minivan doorway.
The suspect was identified as Kenneth Andrew Wiggins, 43, of 318 Pink St., West Monroe.
Deputies immediately handcuffed Wiggins and secured him in the back of a squad unit.
The victim claimed she and Wiggins were married but he had become upset about “missing cards.”
“The victim advised arrestee had pushed her face forcibly, causing her head to hit the side of the minivan,” stated the April 4 arrest report.
A witness confirmed the woman's account.
Wiggins also was wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court for the charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.
“While en route to (Ouachita Correctional Center), arrestee made several threats against the arresting deputy and his family, stating, 'You messed with the wrong mother tonight,' 'We kill people,' and 'One phone call and you and your whole family will be dead before the end of the night.'”
Wiggins was booked at OCC.
