West Monroe police arrested two West Monroe men for assault and kidnapping last week after authorities received an armed robbery and kidnapping complaint from a house on Clayton Street.
Charles W. Nolan, 42, and Lenard D. Snell, 33, each of West Monroe, were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges.
According to the police report, the male victim told deputies that Nolan and Snell arrived at his home, carrying a handgun and a baseball bat.
The victim told deputies Snell struck him in the face with a bat, which caused a cut on his nose. Nolan also struck the victim with the baseball bat, according to the arrest report.
The victim also stated that Nolan and Snell stole his wallet and cell phone.
Nolan and Snell took a female victim in their vehicle against her will. According to the police report, the female victim was screaming in the backseat. Police identified the victim as her boyfriend.
The female victim was later identified to be Nolan’s estranged wife. Nolan told deputies that she went to 913 Clayton St. to retrieve his wife.
Nolan also admitted to leaving the house with the female victim, but claimed she consented to leave.
