Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man and woman on suspicion of burglary last Saturday after authorities received a complaint from a homeowner on Bawcom Street.
Michael C. Sullivan, 29, of 703 Comanche Trail, West Monroe, and Victoria L. Collier, 18, and 220 Standard Reed Road, West Monroe, were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.
The complainant told deputies he was asleep in the backroom when he heard a loud sound come from the front door.
The complainant said he walked in the living room and observed Collier and Sullivan, standing inside the living room.
The complainant said neither Sullivan nor Collier had permission to be inside his home.
The complainant said the front door had been locked, but the wooden door frame was now lying on the ground inside the house.
During questioning, Collier said she went to the house with Sullivan so he could retrieve a cell phone. She claimed she knocked on the front door but no one answered.
Sullivan claimed Collier kicked open the door, but Collier denied that allegation.
Collier claimed she and Sullivan entered the house through an unlocked door.
