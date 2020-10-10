Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man and woman on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle last week after authorities observed the stolen car in the Bawcomville area.
The automobile was reported stolen from out of West Carroll Parish.
Deputies found the car parked but still running outside a home on Violet Street.
Inside the house deputies made contact with John Paul Meininger, 29, of 1521 Bailey St., West Monroe, and Destinty Renee Murphy, 30, of 1205 Rogers Road, West Monroe
“(The deputy) advised her to come outside and she frantically walked into another room,” stated the Sept. 30 arrest report. “Upon initial contact with Murphy, she advised the car was not hers but she has been driving it.”
Meininger was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of illegal possession of property worth more than $5,000 (felony), illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (warrant), and failure to register as a sex offender (warrant).
Murphy was booked on illegal possession of property worth more than $5,000 (felony), illegal possession of stolen things, and possession of marijuana.
