The West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit is once again active within the community.
Since May 6, three police officers from the West Monroe Police Department have been assigned to the department’s Street Crimes Unit, which operates out of the Metro Narcotics Building.
Due to a previous shortage in police officers, no one was assigned to work in the Street Crimes Unit.
“Our Street Crimes unit is an important addition to our Patrol Division because they are able to concentrate manpower for different tasks when needed without affecting our Patrol coverage,” said West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell. “This can include providing additional police presence at events in the City or working with other agencies to target specific criminal activities in our area.”
The Street Crimes Unit operates as part of Metro Narcotics in cooperation with the Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The West Monroe Street Crimes Unit is a proactive criminal patrol unit that actively observes areas with spikes in crime such as narcotics, violent crimes or sex crimes.
Recently, however, several newly-hired officers have completed their required field training and are now working in patrol, which allows the Street Crimes Unit to be active in the community once again.
The Street Crimes Unit is also available to do presentations to local organizations or businesses, including restaurants and hotels, on drug use and things to be mindful of or look for related to drug use or drug activity.
To schedule a presentation or report a violent crime to the Street Crimes Unit, please call the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722.
Street crimes unit makes arrests
West Monroe Street Crimes Unit arrested three suspects last week as part of a drug investigation also involving the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Street Crimes Apprehension Team and Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit.
The joint operation led to the arrest of Rylan Beeson (a 25-year-old white male), Nicholas Sistrunk (a 26-year-old white male), and Chelsea Mooney (29-year-old white female).
Beeson, Sistrunk and Mooney were transported to Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on several drug charges.
Authorities seized a number of drugs, including 2.8 grams of marijuana, 514 Percocet, 179 Hydrocodone, 121.1 grams of Methamphetamine, 1,917 Xanax, one gram of THC wax, and 522 Oxycodone.
The West Monroe Street Crimes Unit is a three-man team specializing in narcotics investigations, surveillance, violent crimes and gang related activity.
This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time, according to West Monroe police officer Mike Karstendiek.
