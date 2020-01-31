Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of numerous drug charges earlier this month after authorities searched his home for drugs.
Agents arrested Herman Lee Freeman, 79, of 118 Hemlock Circle, West Monroe, on more than 10 charges.
During a search of Freeman's home, agents found some 500 Tramadol pills, several Ecstasy pills and some marijuana as well.
Freeman told agents he orders the drugs from overseas then resells the drugs for a profit.
He was booked on charges including distribution of Hydrocodone (three counts), distribution of Tramadol (two counts), distribution of Soma, distribution of Modafinil, distribution of Ecstasy, possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, and possession of Tramadol with intent to distribute.
