Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities observed the delivery of a package containing drugs at the suspect's residence.
The package contained a large amount of marijuana and had been intercepted by agents.
The suspect was identified as Thomas P. Helderbrand, 22, of 1121 Flanagan Road, West Monroe.
“Contact was made with Thomas Helderbrand at the front door of the residence after the package alarm was activated,” stated the Jan. 12 arrest report.
During questioning, Helderbrand said he was aware agents were at his residence because he received the package. He admitted there were several drugs in his room.
After a search, agents found a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, a small safe containing MDMA capsules, about 10 units of Klonopin, and a large amount of cash, as well as 52 marijuana vape cartridges.
Helderbrand said he received the cash from drug sales because he had no job or legal means of acquiring income.
“Helderbrand said that he hasn't worked since the beginning of the COVID outbreak and said that his sole means of income was from trafficking illegal narcotics,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of marijuana with intent, possession of MDMA with intent, possession of Klonopin with intent, and possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.