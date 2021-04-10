Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer on Monday after the suspect's landlord complained to authorities.
The complainant said the mobile home leased to Chelsea Mooney, 29, of 188 Isaac Burnett Road, West Monroe, and her boyfriend would need about $5,000 in repairs following a reported domestic disturbance incident.
A witness told deputies they saw Mooney walking around the mobile home earlier that day.
“Witness stated he heard a loud physical disturbance between the Arrestee and her boyfriend which included glass and other items breaking, screaming/hollering and profane language,” stated the April 5 arrest report.
During questioning, Mooney denied knowing how the home was damaged and denied being involved in any domestic disturbance.
Deputies tried to take custody of Mooney, but she resisted and kicked a deputy in the chest as she tried to keep the deputy from closing the door to their squad unit, according to the arrest report.
Mooney was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
