Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman for trying to stab her husband with a pair of scissors last week.
Janice E. Chasas, 65, of 1903 Bailey St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault.
Deputies made contact with the victim, who claimed his wife of 21 years, Chasas, battered him.
The victim told deputies he and Chasas were arguing when she grabbed scissors from the counter.
According to the victim, Chasas raised the scissors and said, “I could cut you.”
Chasas approached him cutting the scissors at him causing him to fear being cut, according to the Jan. 18 arrest report.
The victim said Chasas put the scissors down and came towards him again, grabbing his arms.
The victim also claimed Chasas punched him in the chest.
Deputies observed marks on the victim’s body.
During questioning, Chasas admitted to assaulting her husband. She also admitted to grabbing the scissors, but denied having threatened the victim.
