West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated battery on Sunday after authorities received a complaint from a victim who reported being pepper sprayed.
Police confirmed the victim had been attacked with pepper spray. Police made contact with Cynthia Sue Stone, 58, of 117 Grape St., Apt. B, West Monroe, who claimed “all hell broke loose” when she visited the victim's residence.
“I asked her to explain and she became quiet,” stated the Aug. 23 arrest report. “I then asked if she pepper sprayed (the victim), which she stated she did, but she would not say where she put the pepper spray. Stone then tried to change her statement and claimed she did not pepper spray (the victim).”
Stone was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
