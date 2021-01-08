Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman for entering home without permission last week after claiming someone was after her.
Misty N. Crawford, 32, of 125 Rosewood St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
According to the Dec. 28 arrest report, deputies were dispatched to a home on Thomas Road in reference to an unauthorized entry.
The complainant said Crawford entered his home without permission.
According to the complainant, Crawford ran down the hallway saying, “hide me” and “someone’s after me.”
The complainant said he told Crawford to leave his residence several times, and Crawford finally went outside.
During questioning, Crawford admitted she entered the victim’s home without permission.
Crawford also admitted to using illegal narcotics earlier that morning by adding, “I hit a line of something this morning.”
