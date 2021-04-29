Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman for simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities received complaints about broken windows from a house on Evergreen Street in West Monroe.
The victim claimed an unknown woman broke her trailer home’s windows. The woman was later identified as Misty Crawford, 33, of 125 Rosewood St., West Monroe.
During questioning, Crawford told authorities she went to get her bicycle from the victim’s address. When she was not able to get the bicycle, Crawford “became upset,” deputies said.
Crawford admitted to using a ratchet strap to break the victim’s windows.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
