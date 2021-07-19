West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman last week on suspicion of breaking into a house and hitting three children who live there after authorities received a call from the children's father about a burglary.
Officers were dispatched to First Street in response to a burglary, according to the July 5 arrest report.
During questioning, the victim said Tabitha Landry, 34, of 1202 Avant Road, West Monroe, was in his house trying to steal his family’s belongings.
The victim said he went to the back door to keep Landry from running out, while his three children, aged 10, 14 and 14, stood at the front door.
The victim claimed Landry left through the front door and tried to get away by hitting and kicking the children, but they were able to stop her from leaving.
Landry was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of simple burglary and three counts of cruelty to juveniles.
